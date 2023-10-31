Wind and Sage hosting Fall Sip and Shop this Saturday

This week at Wind & Sage, we are celebrating 4 years since we started our candle making journey! Our biggest reason to celebrate is all the growth and support we have received from our local community these past few years. We have grown from making candles on a small stove in our home kitchen, to an 800 square foot space dedicated solely to our business.

This new space is our current project, and while it is not completely finished, we are growing so quickly we have no choice but to move from our current setup to this new studio. We are so excited to see how it is transformed in the coming months. Most of all we are incredibly grateful for our customers and local community; without them this growth would not be possible!

So as a way to say thank you, we are celebrating with a Fall Sip & Shop out at our new studio space. We are cleaning out old inventory and making room for all the good things we have in store. We will have accessories, sprays, candles, wax melts, car diffusers, and wood bowls. All at prices you won’t want to miss!

If you are unfamiliar with our candle line and interested in making a switch to scented goods that are healthier for you, now is the perfect time to come give us a try. To all our loyal customers, come join us so we can celebrate YOU this coming Saturday, November 4th from 11 to 3 pm. Thank you, and we look forward to seeing you there!

Directions: We are located out of town (in Kinnear) just down the road from the Kinnear Store.