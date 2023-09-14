Volleyball scoreboard September 14-16

(Fremont County, WY) – Tournaments are settling down this week as all Fremont County playing one or two teams this week. Only three teams are scheduled to host matches including Lander, Dubois, and Wind River. Matches will go from Thursday till Saturday. Conference matches begin this week as well!
Dubois and Ft. Washakie have earned forfeit wins from Ten Sleep. The Lady Eagles will host Burlington now in the conference play
County 10 looks forward to providing updates on all local teams all season long thanks to our Fremont Chevrolet scoreboard. If you know any scores that are not updated on this post. Email [email protected].
Thursday
- Pinedale at Lander 6 p.m.
Friday
- Riverton at Jackson 4 p.m.
- Meeteetse at Dubois 5 p.m.
- Shoshoni at Wind River 6 p.m.
- Wyoming Indian at Big Piney 6 p.m.
- St. Stephens at Kemmerer 6 p.m.
Saturday
- St.Stephens at Big Piney 12 p.m.
- Riverton at Star Valley 1 p.m.
- Greybull at Wind River 1 p.m.
- Wyoming Indian at Kemmerer 1 p.m.
- Lander at Mountain View 2 p.m.
- Burlington at Ft. Washakie
- Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni 3 p.m.