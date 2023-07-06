UW 2023 spring semester President’s Honor Roll announced

Amanda Fehring
The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2023 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Local students are:  

Dubois              
Kellyn Breyley Chandler
Amy Grant
Felicity Halmay

Lander               
Jennifer C. Bautz
Vaishnavi Bhavsar
Chloe Eileen Brammer
Allison Nicole Brown
Grace Olivia Comstock
Emma Crane
Sarah Drewry
Amy Eagle
Molly Fehringer
Emma Lee Gist
Zach Grogan
Benjamin L. Hamilton
Noah A. Hampton
Eli V. Mazurie
Hannah Virginia Morneau
Grayson Rotter
Rachel A. Stoinski
Skyler Ruth Woodruff

Riverton             
Ridgely Travis Briggs
Kodi A. Christensen
Eoin Crane
Katelyn M.E. Fisher
Miracle P. Gardner
Amy Hambrick
Jordan C. Johnson
Brett W. Jones
Journey Nii eihii Hisei LeBeau
Madison Looper
Alexxis M. Motisi
William A. Mumme
Alexa M. Nowland
Patricia Ann Pingree
Amy Reid
Kaia B. Tippets
Gabrielle Ann Vincent

Shoshoni             
Janelle C. Streeter

