UW 2023 spring semester President’s Honor Roll announced

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2023 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Local students are:

Dubois

Kellyn Breyley Chandler

Amy Grant

Felicity Halmay

Lander

Jennifer C. Bautz

Vaishnavi Bhavsar

Chloe Eileen Brammer

Allison Nicole Brown

Grace Olivia Comstock

Emma Crane

Sarah Drewry

Amy Eagle

Molly Fehringer

Emma Lee Gist

Zach Grogan

Benjamin L. Hamilton

Noah A. Hampton

Eli V. Mazurie

Hannah Virginia Morneau

Grayson Rotter

Rachel A. Stoinski

Skyler Ruth Woodruff

Riverton

Ridgely Travis Briggs

Kodi A. Christensen

Eoin Crane

Katelyn M.E. Fisher

Miracle P. Gardner

Amy Hambrick

Jordan C. Johnson

Brett W. Jones

Journey Nii eihii Hisei LeBeau

Madison Looper

Alexxis M. Motisi

William A. Mumme

Alexa M. Nowland

Patricia Ann Pingree

Amy Reid

Kaia B. Tippets

Gabrielle Ann Vincent

Shoshoni

Janelle C. Streeter

