UW 2023 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll

(Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2023 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Local students are:
Dubois
Autumn Cummings
Lander
Jonas D. Calvert
Amy Eagle
Daniel William Eggli
Kolbie N. Erickson
Karina Lynn M. Estep
Hannah Glennon
Samantha J. Gould
Emily Megan Michael
Pavillion
Tierra L. Price
Riverton
Lillian Faith Archer
Amy Hambrick
Danielle Kissinger
Jessica L. Ortiz
Shawna Plouffe
Sonja M. Post
Amy Reid
Tatum Lowin Zickefoose