    UW 2023 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll

    Amanda Fehring
    h/t UW

    (Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2023 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

    The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

    Local students are:

    Dubois
    Autumn Cummings

    Lander
    Jonas D. Calvert
    Amy Eagle
    Daniel William Eggli
    Kolbie N. Erickson
    Karina Lynn M. Estep
    Hannah Glennon
    Samantha J. Gould
    Emily Megan Michael

    Pavillion
    Tierra L. Price

    Riverton
    Lillian Faith Archer
    Amy Hambrick
    Danielle Kissinger
    Jessica L. Ortiz
    Shawna Plouffe
    Sonja M. Post
    Amy Reid
    Tatum Lowin Zickefoose

