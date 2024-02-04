UW 2023 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll

(Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2023 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Local students are:

Dubois

Autumn Cummings

Lander

Jonas D. Calvert

Amy Eagle

Daniel William Eggli

Kolbie N. Erickson

Karina Lynn M. Estep

Hannah Glennon

Samantha J. Gould

Emily Megan Michael

Pavillion

Tierra L. Price

Riverton

Lillian Faith Archer

Amy Hambrick

Danielle Kissinger

Jessica L. Ortiz

Shawna Plouffe

Sonja M. Post

Amy Reid

Tatum Lowin Zickefoose

