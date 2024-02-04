UW 2023 fall semester President’s Honor Roll

(Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2023 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Local students are:

Dubois

Taryn K. Seabolt

Lander

Shayla D. Babits

Jennifer C. Bautz

Theresa Frances Bautz

Vaishnavi Bhavsar

Rebecca Cecrle

Olga Chetkareva

Grace Olivia Comstock

Ryan James Crawford

Sarah Drewry

Emma Lee Gist

Benjamin L. Hamilton

Noah A. Hampton

Megan L. Haratyk

Lily Hitchcock

Nicholas Kulow

Claire E. Lane

Benjamin Thomas Logue

Elizaveta Victoria Meyer

Jenny Nguyen

Jenny Nielsen

Paige O’Connor

Amy Weigel

Emily Diane Weigel

Skyler Ruth Woodruff

Riverton

Thomas Beasley

Cody Chancellor

Eoin Crane

Ysabel B. Diaz

Katelyn M.E. Fisher

Dillon M. Forbis

Wyatt C. Frazier

Miracle P. Gardner

Shelby Nicole Gray

Kaitlyn M. Griffin

Brett William Jones

Karsyn Longtine

Kaia B. Muffett

Trevon J. Stevens

Kelly Jo Stowell