    UW 2023 fall semester President’s Honor Roll

    Amanda Fehring
    (Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2023 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

    The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

    Local students are:

    Dubois               
    Taryn K. Seabolt

    Lander               
    Shayla D. Babits
    Jennifer C. Bautz
    Theresa Frances Bautz
    Vaishnavi Bhavsar
    Rebecca Cecrle
    Olga Chetkareva
    Grace Olivia Comstock
    Ryan James Crawford
    Sarah Drewry
    Emma Lee Gist
    Benjamin L. Hamilton
    Noah A. Hampton
    Megan L. Haratyk
    Lily Hitchcock
    Nicholas Kulow
    Claire E. Lane
    Benjamin Thomas Logue
    Elizaveta Victoria Meyer
    Jenny Nguyen
    Jenny Nielsen
    Paige O’Connor
    Amy Weigel
    Emily Diane Weigel
    Skyler Ruth Woodruff

    Riverton            
    Thomas Beasley
    Cody Chancellor
    Eoin Crane
    Ysabel B. Diaz
    Katelyn M.E. Fisher
    Dillon M. Forbis
    Wyatt C. Frazier
    Miracle P. Gardner
    Shelby Nicole Gray
    Kaitlyn M. Griffin
    Brett William Jones
    Karsyn Longtine
    Kaia B. Muffett
    Trevon J. Stevens
    Kelly Jo Stowell

