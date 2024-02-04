UW 2023 fall semester President’s Honor Roll

(Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Fremont County on the 2023 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Local students are:
Dubois
Taryn K. Seabolt
Lander
Shayla D. Babits
Jennifer C. Bautz
Theresa Frances Bautz
Vaishnavi Bhavsar
Rebecca Cecrle
Olga Chetkareva
Grace Olivia Comstock
Ryan James Crawford
Sarah Drewry
Emma Lee Gist
Benjamin L. Hamilton
Noah A. Hampton
Megan L. Haratyk
Lily Hitchcock
Nicholas Kulow
Claire E. Lane
Benjamin Thomas Logue
Elizaveta Victoria Meyer
Jenny Nguyen
Jenny Nielsen
Paige O’Connor
Amy Weigel
Emily Diane Weigel
Skyler Ruth Woodruff
Riverton
Thomas Beasley
Cody Chancellor
Eoin Crane
Ysabel B. Diaz
Katelyn M.E. Fisher
Dillon M. Forbis
Wyatt C. Frazier
Miracle P. Gardner
Shelby Nicole Gray
Kaitlyn M. Griffin
Brett William Jones
Karsyn Longtine
Kaia B. Muffett
Trevon J. Stevens
Kelly Jo Stowell