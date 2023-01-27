UW 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Wyoming on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Local students are:
Dubois
Kellyn Breyley Chandler
Dalton J. Finley
Taryn K. Seabolt
Lander
Ross J. Anderson
Vaishnavi Bhavsar
Grace Olivia Comstock
Sarah Drewry
Amy Eagle
Alexis Fontaine
Kenneth Goff
Zach Grogan
Benjamin L. Hamilton
Noah A. Hampton
Joseph M. Hellyer
Jaclyn Hudson
Nicholas Kulow
Benjamin Thomas Logue
Kiley A. McConnell
Paige O’Connor
Caroline Schultz
Andrea L. Stigers
Rachel A. Stoinski
Jordan N. Troxel
Lucy Urbanski
Christina Weller
Pavillion
Ben Zoller
Riverton
Citlalli Almejo-Ponce
Cody R. Chancellor
Eoin Crane
Kaylee Dickinson
Katelyn M. Fisher
Carlee M. Flanagan
Miracle P. Gardner
Shelby Nicole Gray
Kaitlyn M. Griffin
Amy Hambrick
Jordan C. Johnson
Brett W. Jones
Madison Looper
Kelsey Milleson
Patricia Ann Pingree
Amy Reid
Savannah K. Salisbury
Joshua Paul Thornburg
Kaia B. Tippets
Gabrielle Ann Vincent
Shoshoni
Janelle C. Streeter
