UW 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Wyoming on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Local students are:

Dubois

Kellyn Breyley Chandler

Dalton J. Finley

Taryn K. Seabolt

Lander

Ross J. Anderson

Vaishnavi Bhavsar

Grace Olivia Comstock

Sarah Drewry

Amy Eagle

Alexis Fontaine

Kenneth Goff

Zach Grogan

Benjamin L. Hamilton

Noah A. Hampton

Joseph M. Hellyer

Jaclyn Hudson

Nicholas Kulow

Benjamin Thomas Logue

Kiley A. McConnell

Paige O’Connor

Caroline Schultz

Andrea L. Stigers

Rachel A. Stoinski

Jordan N. Troxel

Lucy Urbanski

Christina Weller

Pavillion

Ben Zoller

Riverton

Citlalli Almejo-Ponce

Cody R. Chancellor

Eoin Crane

Kaylee Dickinson

Katelyn M. Fisher

Carlee M. Flanagan

Miracle P. Gardner

Shelby Nicole Gray

Kaitlyn M. Griffin

Amy Hambrick

Jordan C. Johnson

Brett W. Jones

Madison Looper

Kelsey Milleson

Patricia Ann Pingree

Amy Reid

Savannah K. Salisbury

Joshua Paul Thornburg

Kaia B. Tippets

Gabrielle Ann Vincent

Shoshoni

Janelle C. Streeter

Click here to view the complete list of residents.