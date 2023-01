UW 2022 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Wyoming on the 2022 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Advertisement

Local students are:

Dubois

Felicity J. Halmay

Justin F. Poppe

Hudson

Kelli A. Rohrbacher

Lander

Jennifer C. Bautz

Chloe Eileen Brammer

Eann Burns

Madison B. Chance

Kaycee Dawn Conder

Emma Crane

Shane Dawson

Michael R. Eckhardt

Emma Lee Gist

Noah Gist

Maille Ruth Gray

Mason Rosalie Jacobson

Ellie Jones

McKenna Berry Kail

Archer Lowham

Alexa Mazur

Eli V. Mazurie

Max Mazurie

Nolan M. McFadden

Hannah Virginia Morneau

Jenny Nguyen

Evan Peterson

Brianna Leigh Rich

Tessa Elise Rodgers

Grayson Rotter

Samuel Welsh

McKenzie A. Wilkerson

Hazel Womack

Advertisement

Pavillion

Colton G. Befus

Riverton

Soren Bang

Bailey Baxter

Thomas Beasley

Ridgely Travis Briggs

Kodi A. Christensen

Dillon M. Forbis

Jakob T. Fossey

Blake N. Howard

Brennan Ibach

Journey Nii eihii Hisei LeBeau

Alison I. Lougee

Alexxis M. Motisi

Elizabeth Aurora Pierson

Cameron Scott Schoening

Carolyn R. Thornton

Click here to view the complete list.

Advertisement