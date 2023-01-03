USDA invests over $2 million to expand access to water, solid waste infrastructure on Wind River Reservation

(Wind River Reservation, WY) – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Glenn Pauley announced investments over $2 million to expand access to water and waste infrastructure on the Wind River Reservation. The Water & Waste Disposal Grants to Alleviate Health Risks on Tribal Lands program projects will create economic opportunities and improve the lives of hundreds of people in rural Wyoming.

“We work closely with our tribal partners to collaborate on current and future projects to improve the quality of life on the Wind River Reservation,” Pauley said. “These projects will not only address the need for housing, but also upgrade infrastructure for people living and working in the area. Our goal is to provide access to safe, reliable drinking water and solid waste facilities and services while easing health risks.”

A $1.4 million grant has been awarded to replace older equipment for the Northern Arapaho Tribe Solid Waste Program (NATSWP). The new equipment will include waste cans for program users, as well as a skid steer, waste truck, cable hoist truck and a welding truck. The project will allow NATSWP to increase the number of waste program users, while increasing revenue and sustainability. This investment will help combat the many illegal dumping sites on the Wind River Reservation.

The Northern Arapaho Housing Authority received a $629,000 grant to assist in the development of community water and sewer infrastructure improvements, and the replacement of a sewer lift station for the Northern Arapaho Housing Authority’s Chief Black Coal housing project. The housing project intends to construct 20 single-family homes and a small community building in Fremont County.

The investments are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to ensure that people living in rural America have equitable access to the infrastructure and economic opportunities they deserve.