Unleash your culinary curiosity at CWC’s Chicken Processing Workshop

Are you ready to embark on a culinary adventure that will not only tantalize your taste buds but also equip you with valuable skills? Look no further than CWC‘s upcoming Chicken Processing Workshop, where the art of transforming poultry into delectable meals takes center stage.

Mark your calendars for a series of hands-on sessions that promise to elevate your culinary prowess:

Dates: Sunday, August 13 | Sunday, Sept. 17 | Sunday, Oct. 22

Location: 101 Bryant Road, Riverton, WY 82501

Learn the steps involved in processing chicken, guided by Morgan Doyle from the Red Roof Meat Company.

But wait, there’s more! As a participant, you won’t just leave with newfound knowledge; you’ll also take home your very own feathered companion-turned-culinary masterpiece.

Dive into the world of poultry processing, where each pluck, carve, and cut is an art form in itself. The workshop promises to demystify the process and ensure you leave with confidence in your ability to handle chicken with finesse.

The cost is $105 – a small investment in your culinary journey. Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to master the art of chicken processing and enhance your kitchen skills.

Ready to secure your spot in this exceptional workshop? Register today by reaching out to Rustler Central at 307-855-2115. Hurry, as spaces are limited and sure to fill up quickly!

Have queries or seeking further information? Feel free to get in touch with us at 307-855-2258 or via email at [email protected].

Your culinary journey awaits!