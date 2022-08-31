Two RPD members recognized for assisting during Casper Police lieutenant’s funeral

(Riveron, WY) – Lead Dispatcher Sarah Nelson and former Dispatcher Kaitlyn Girgen of the Riverton Police Department (RPD) were recently recognized for volunteering their services to the Casper Police Department during a former lieutenant’s funeral, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page.

“On Monday October 4th 2021, funeral services were held in Casper for fallen Casper Police Lieutenant Daniel Dundas,” the post explains.

“That morning, two of our dispatchers, (Lead Dispatcher Sarah Nelson & former dispatcher Kaitlyn Girgen) voluntarily drove to Casper and covered the Casper PD’s Dispatch Center so all of their staff could attend the service.

“Today, unexpectedly, they were recognized for their sympathetic act and presented with this (pictured above) beautiful gift from Robert with ADSi! Thank you Robert!”

Congratulations, and well done Sarah and Kaitlyn!