County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 22/23, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Bigknife, Pursely, 56, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of an intoxicated subject; “Officers located Pursely Bignkife, 56 yoa from Fort Washakie standing by the van in question and arrested him for Public Intoxication”

Arthur, Thomas, 40, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the alley; “When the ambulance arrived the fellow came around to the point that he was able to refuse treatment/transport. Thomas Arthur, 40 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Posey, Christian, 27, Riverton, DWUI, Available Narrative: RP advised of a vehicle with no plates that that had no headlights on and drove over a curb; “Officers responding to a REDDI report located the vehicle and found Christian Posey, 27 yoa from Riverton behind the wheel. Mister Posey showed obvious signs of intoxication and then failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWUI”

Rasmussen, Kyle, 36, Riverton, Available Narrative: RP advised of a driver passed out in their vehicle; “Officers contacted Kyle Rasmussen, 36 yoa from Riverton who was apparently passed out behind the wheel of his truck in front of the gas pumps. Mister Rasmussen, who showed obvious signs of intoxication, then failed the field sobriety tests. Mister Rasmussen was arrested for DWUI and a search incident to his arrest produced a small quantity of both marijuana methamphetamine and he was also charged with possession of those substances”

Yellowplume, Nichole, 38, Riverton, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised or a previously trespassed subject threatening an employee; “Nichole Yellowplume, 38 yoa from Riverton was arrested for Trespassing as she had been issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business on a prior occasion”

Antelope, Wesley, 55, Riverton, Shoplifting, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject with a cart full of merchandise; “Officers located the described individual nearby and after further investigation arrested Wesley Antelope, 55 yoa from Riverton for shoplifiting $722.27 worth of merchandise from the involved business”

Shakespeare, Mallori, 27, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out near the sidewalk; “Mallori Shakespeare, 27 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication”

Whiteeagle, Bryaira, 33, Saint Stephens, Resisting Arrest, Available Narrative: RP advised they heard a Gunshot in the alley; “As the responding officer approached a group of people who were walking away he saw one of them, later identified as Bryaira Whiteagle, 33 yoa from Saint Stephens, throw what appeared to be a pistol over the alley fence into a back yard. Ms. Whiteeagle then refused to stop when ordered to do so and she then physically resisted arrest. The 9mm pistol was recovered from the yard and found to have a live round in the chamber and a check on the serial number revealed that it had been reported as stolen. Further investigation revealed that Ms. Whiteagle had apparently fired the gun into the air a short while earlier generating the initial call. Ms. Whiteagle has been charged with Resisting Arrest and investigation continues with further charges pending. One of the individuals with her, Audrellia Jenkins, 38 yoa from Saint Stephens was also taken into custody on a Riverton Municipal warrant”

Jenkins, Aurelia, 38, Saint Stephens, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: See above

Blackburn, Dylan, 26, Arapahoe, Several County Warrants, Available Narrative: “There is only a partial narration on this but the involvements show that Dylan Blackburn, 26 yoa from Arapahoe was arrested on several Fremont county warrants”

Dodge, Darilyne, 39, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of a possible fight; “Fight was over but the tenant wanted the involved individuals to leave – Routine checks on those involved produced a Fremont County arrest warrant for Probation Revocation for Darilyne Dodge, 39 yoa from Riverton and she was taken into custody. The other individuals left on request”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: S 5th Street West, 9:35 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen copper; “In reviewing the surveillance video officers were able to identify a vehicle which was later located and $400 dollars worth of stolen copper wire was recovered from the trunk. A report was taken and a suspect has been named”

PD Accident: E Monroe Ave., 11:05 AM, Available Narrative: “A gold 2018 Dodge RAM pick up truck, which was parked, was being loaded with bio solids by a John Deere tractor owned by the City of Riverton. In the process of loading the tractor broke the rear window of the truck. A report was taken with damage estimated at $550”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 12:15 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of stolen item from store; “Officers located and individual nearby who matched the given description and cited Hauser Harris, 37 yoa for shoplifting a $21 bag of jerky”

Theft: E Pershing Ave., 3:59 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised someone rented equipment and replaced the battery with an old one, $200 value

Suspicious Person: Village Drive, 12:06 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of someone driving up and down the roadway with a loudspeaker; “Officers located the vehicle and told the 18 yoa driver to stop driving around in the neighborhood at mid-night using a bull horn”

Fraud: E Jefferson Ave., 12:03 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of fraudulent charges on their card, which ended up being from a waitress who took his info; “Report taken involving a total loss of $429.96 and a suspect has been identified”

Theft: E Pershing Ave., 6:54 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight between two subjects; “Officers located the two nearby and determined that the fight had been verbal only. The female half was identified as Nichole Yellowplume, 38 yoa from Riverton and she was cited for Shoplifting a $3.75 bag of Trail Mix and issued a No Trespass notice for the involved business”

Theft: N Federal Blvd., 8:59 PM, Available Narrative: “A report is pending on this but involvements show that a Doug Bigmedicine, 46 yoa from Ethete was cited for Shoplifting”

Vandalism: S Broadway Ave., 10:26 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised theur car was egged; “Several other cars in the area were also egged – a report was taken”

Suspicious Circumstance: Big Bend Ave., 6:53 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a car alarm going off; “There was no one around the vehicle and when officers contacted the owner it was found the the car had been stolen from in front of her residence on the other side of town and she had not yet found it missing”

Theft: W Fremont Ave., 7:34 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised their vehicle had been gone through and change was taken; “The vehicle had been gone through and ten dollars in change was missing – A report was taken”

Vandalism: W Main Street, 7:35 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of spray paint; “Green spray paint on the roof with repairs estimated at $50. A report was taken”

Runaway: W Main Street, 7:41 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a runaway; “Runaway report taken on missing 17 yoa Riverton girl and she was entered into NCIC”

Fight: City Park, 6:58 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a fight; “Officers determined that Santee Moss, 32 yoa from Forth Washakie had been the aggressor and cited him for Disturbance”

Sexual Assault: 10:13 PM, Available Narrative: “Investigation has been initiated;” nu further info available

MIP/MUI: Downs Circle, 10:29 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject trying to get into vehicles; “Responding officer located a 14 yoa Riverton girl in the area and cited her for MUI with a BAC of .231 and then released her to her guardian”