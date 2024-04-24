County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – April 24, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to remove a citation given to Robert Anderson. The original citation was given in error and has been dismissed.



RPD Arrests:

Hill, Corey, 30, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject passed out in the bathroom

Felter, Arvin, 33, Saint Stephens, Resisting Arrest, Interference with a Peace Officer, Available Narrative: RP advised of theft; “After chasing Arvin Felter, 33 yoa from Saint Stephens on foot for quite a ways he was apprehended and charged with Resisting Arrest and Larceny for having stolen food items from the CWC cafeteria”

Hutchinson, Adele, 46, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: “An investigation has been initiated – While investigating a report of a sexual offense, Adele Htuchinson, 46 yoa, approached those involved and demanded to know what was going on. After being asked several times to move along she refused and then began yelling at the officers. Ms. Hutchinson was subsequently arrested for Public Intoxication and the investigation was then able to continue”

Goggles, Keno, 39, Fort Washakie, Trespassing, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject who refused to leave; “Officer issued Keno Goggles, 39 yoa from Fort Washakie a No Trespass notice for the involved business and he left the property only to return several minutes later whereupon he was arrested for Trespassing”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Theft: E Park Ave., 9:13 AM, Available Narrative: “A stolen report was taken on a red 2014 Chevrolet pick up truck with an expired temporary sticker”

Trespassing: E Jackson Ave., 9:51 AM, Available Narrative: RP advised of “transients” sleeping in a vacant building; “Shawn Antelope, 51 yoa from Ethete was found sleeping in a vacant house which displayed No Trespassing signs and was cited for Trespassing”

Controlled Substance: Big Bend Ave., 1:04 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject in a dumpster; “Responding officer made contact with a 16 yoa male who was listed as a runaway through WRPD and took him in to custody. A search of his person produced items which tested positive for marijuana and he was charged with possession of that substance and later released to the custody of WRPD”

Runaway: N 8th West Street, 1:51 PM, Available Narrative: “A runaway report was taken on a 16 yoa Riverton boy and he was entered into NCIC”

Theft: N 7th West Street, 6:40 PM, Available Narrative: RO advised of a stlen license plate and gun; “Vehicle was parked in the 100 blk of N 7th West when a 9mm pistol was stolen from inside and the front license plate (Wyo #10t45340) was also taken. A report was taken and the pistol, valued at $500 was entered into NCIC”