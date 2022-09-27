Two public hearings on Lander City Council agenda for Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.
The agenda includes two public hearings: one for a rezone of part of Phyllis Lynn Drive from residential to commercial, and another regarding a budget amendment.
The council will also consider two items under new business Tuesday:
-a bid award for a $174,240 wheel loader mounted snow blower
-a change order decreasing the contract price for an ongoing project on the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River by $4,890
There is an executive session on the agenda regarding litigation.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom.
Past meeting recordings are available here.
For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.