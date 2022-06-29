Two more fatal rollovers reported by WHP this week

(Statewide) – Two separate rollovers occurring in Converse and Carbon counties were reported by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) this week, both occurring on Monday, June 27.

The Carbon County crash was reported to have occurred on WY-70 at 5:23 AM, and resulted in the death of 24-year-old-Wyoming resident Colton Garlington.

According to the WHP preliminary report, Garlington was eastbound on WY-70 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The vehicle then entered a passenger-side leading slide, where it tripped and rolled multiple times.

Driver fatigue was listed as a possible contributing factor, and the report indicates no seat belt was in use.

The Converse County crash was reported to have occurred on WY-91 at 11:05 PM, resulting in the death of 23-year-old resident Germo Marquez.

According to the preliminary report, Marquez was in the right lane northbound on WY-91 when the vehicle went off the road to the right.

Marquez overcorrected and the vehicle went off the road to the left. After leaving the road, the vehicle went down an embankment and into a canal that crossed under the highway, where it crashed head first into the steep embankment on the opposite side of the canal.

The vehicle then reportedly spun clockwise 180 degrees through a fence, then tripped and rolled onto the driver’s side in the canal before coming to rest, where half of the vehicle was submerged in the water.

No possible contributing factors were listed in the report, but it was indicated that no seat belt was in use.

There have been 47 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 45 in 2021, 43 in 2020, and 80 in 2019 to date.