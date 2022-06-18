Two men shot in Riverton early Saturday; RPD seeks information

(Riverton, WY) – Around 9:40 AM Saturday morning, the Riverton Police Department (RPD) posted the following notice from Chief of Police Eric Murphy on the RPD Facebook page, requesting public assistance on any information regarding a shooting that occurred around 3:30 AM.

“The Riverton Police Department is currently working a shooting that happened in the alley in between 900 East Park and East Jackson. 2 males were shot at 3:30 am by an unknown suspect. Please contact the Riverton Police Department if you have any information. More information will be available as the investigation continues.”

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

County 10 will provide further information as it becomes available.