Two Fremont County spots rank high in affordability according to recent travel site list

(Fremont County, WY) – Travel website travelsafe-abroad.com recently ranked the 13 cheapest places to live in the state of Wyoming, and two Fremont County locations made the cut.

Sitting at number one on the list is Riverton, which the travel site noted for its parks, cafes, museums and proximity to the mountains.

Travel Safe Abroad lists the median home sale price in Riverton at $232,500, with a median household income of $50,861.

Advertisement

Coming in at number thirteen on the list is Lander, which was highlighted for the Sinks Canyon State Park, Lander City Park, and the Fremont County Pioneer Museum.

Travel Safe shared that the median home sale price in Lander is $367,249, while the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $859. Lander was also noted for its cost of living index rating, which is below the national average.

You can check out the full list of the 13 cheapest places to live in Wyoming by clicking here.