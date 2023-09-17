Two Fremont County fall traditions make best of list for autumn events in Wyoming

(Fremont County, WY) – Travel website onlyinyourstate.com recently compiled a list of “The 9 Best Fall Festivals In Wyoming For 2023 (That Will Put You In The Autumnal Spirit),” and two Fremont County fall traditions made the cut.

Both Lander’s Apple Fest (referred to as “Apple City Festival” in the article) and Riverton’s Fall Harvest Festival were included in the list, and will also be here before you know it (Apple Fest is September 30, and the Fall Harvest Fest is September 23).

Here’s what the list had to say about each event:

Apple Fest – “You’ll definitely find opportunities to indulge in ALL of your apple cravings at this unique fall festival in Lander! Taking place at the Pioneer Museum, this delicious festival celebrates Lander’s history as “Apple City.” Tasty events include an apple pie baking contest, applesauce eating competition, apple and cider tastings, horseback rides, presentations, kids crafts, and much, much more. Did we mention the cash prizes?“

Fall Harvest Festival – “There are a lot of things to love about fall festivals and special events. But when do those festivals also include a beard competition?? Count us in! Riverton’s annual autumn celebration boasts a pretty fantastic lineup of things to do. Cornhole tournaments, carnival games, a cupcake competition, pumpkin carnival … and, of course, plenty of local vendors showcasing incredible wares from homemade jams and jellies to produce, art, tasty brews, and a fantastic selection of eats. You’ll even find some sweet adoptable animals available and all event proceeds go to a good cause!”

Check out the full list here to see if any of your favorite autumn traditions from around the state made the cut as well!