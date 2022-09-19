The 2022 Pioneer Museum Apple Fest provided fresh pressed fun for all Saturday

(Lander, WY) – The Pioneer Museum parking lot was packed Saturday, September 17 at this year’s Apple Fest, and the weather cooperated after a few days of rain for a dry, albeit overcast day of fresh pressed cider, apple pie competitions, an applesauce eating contest for the kiddos, crafts, hard cider tastings for the adults, free horse rides courtesy of Patricia Troutman, and a number of opportunities to learn about Lander’s rich apple history.

(Read or listen here to learn more about Apple Fest!)

This year’s apple pie competition judges, Jeremy Crews, Kendall Hayford and KOVE Coffee Time host Vince Tropea, sampled 14 different pies (10 in the adult category, 4 in the kids), and competition was stiff this year.

Advertisement

Kendall, Jeremy and Vince acting as Apple Pie sommeliers. h/t Pioneer Museum photo You’d be smiling too if you got to sample all these pies. h/t Vince Tropea photo Jeremy and Kendall take notes. h/t Vince Tropea photo Kid’s pies.h/t Vince Tropea photo Adult pies. h/t Vince Tropea photo Adult pies. h/t Vince Tropea photo





After the judges’ scores were added up, the final results were shared, with Isaiah Webb (1st), Alex Wise (2nd), and CC Velarde (3rd) as the top spots for the kids division, and Cindy Herman (1st), Cheryl Wise (2nd), and Chirrone Torrez (3rd) the winners for the adult category. 2nd Place winning pie baked by Cheryl Wise. h/t Vince Tropea photo 1st and 3rd winning pies baked by Cindy Herman and Chirrone Torrez. h/t Vince Tropea photo Museum Curator Randy Wise announces the winners. h/t Vince Tropea photo 1st Place in the kids division, Isaiah Webb was the only winner available for a photo op! h/t Vince Tropea photo



Check out some more photos from the Fest below, and be sure to be on the lookout for the Pioneer Museum’s next event, “Halloween Night at the Museum,” coming October 14 and 15! h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo