Two dead, two injured after weekend Sweetwater County crash

(Sweetwater County, WY) – On October 8, around 1:53 PM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a two vehicle crash that occurred at milepost 20.6 on US-191, which resulted in two fatalities and two injuries, according to a preliminary report posted by the WHP on October 10.

The deceased have been identified as 66-year-old Illinois resident Mark Jenkins and 43-year-old Wyoming resident Codi Burris.

According to the report, the first vehicle was southbound and the second vehicle was northbound on US 191 between Rock Springs and Farson.

The first vehicle moved into the northbound lane, and there was no indication of driver input or braking from either vehicle before the collision.

The first vehicle then struck the second in a driver-side offset head-on manner.

The second vehicle came to a rest, blocking the southbound lane, and sustained significant damage, while the first was separated from the chassis after leaving the roadway to the east side of the road, where it came to rest.

“Driver Fatigue/Asleep” were listed as possible contributing factors, and the report indicates both parties were wearing seatbelts.

There have been 97 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 89 in 2021, 105 in 2020, and 128 in 2019 to date.