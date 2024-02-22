Trio of Fremont County basketball teams remain ranked in last 1A/2A poll

(Fremont County, WY) – The last small class WyoPreps.com Coaches & Media basketball rankings were released this week ahead of the 1A and 2A regional touranments.

Three Fremont County teams remained ranked, Wyoming Indian’s girls remain #2 in class 2A following only Tongue River, and the Wind River ladies hold onto the #5 overall spot. Wyoming Indian’s boys slide one spot in the 2A ranks from #2 to #3 overall this week.

1A/2A West regionals are happening this weekend in Fremont County.

Classes 3A and 4A do not have any local representation this week. The larger schools wrap up their regular season and will have one more poll before the post-season next week.

For the full ranking breakdown and more Wyoming high school sports, check out WyoPreps.com!