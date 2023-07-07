Tribal Relations committee meeting next Thursday, Friday in Fort Washakie

The Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations will hold a two-day meeting next week in Classroom 7 of the Frank B. Wise Building at 3 Ethete Road in Fort Washakie.

The gathering will begin with a breakfast with Tribal leaders at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 13.

The agenda for the event indicates the breakfast is open to committee members and Tribal business council members only.

The formal committee meeting will begin at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

The agenda for the day includes:

-an update on Inter-Tribal development efforts

-an update on the Indian Child Welfare Act Task Force meeting July 12

-an update and review of the Tribal liaison program

-an overview of sales tax collections for online purchases

-a review of absenteeism, graduation rates, and expulsion data in K-12 education

-an update on WY-TOPP scores for the Wind River Reservation and surrounding school districts

The second day of the meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday with an update on higher education and partnerships with Tribal colleges.

Other items on Friday’s agenda include:

–Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons cold cases

-an MMIP task force update

-a missing person alert system update

-workforce development

The meeting is open for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the legislature’s YouTube channel.

Local legislators on the committee include Wyoming Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, who serves as co-chair, Wyoming Rep. Sarah Penn, R-Lander, and Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.

For more information contact the Legislative Services Office at 777-7881.

