Transportation Commission awarded nearly $36.4M in contracts in December 2023

(Cheyenne, WY) – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded nearly $36.4 million in contracts for 11 Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Dec. 21 regular business meeting.

A $4.8 million bid was awarded to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a level and overlay project involving asphalt paving, chip seal, traffic control and other work on approximately 6.9 miles of US Highway 191 between Farson and Pinedale in Sweetwater County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company was awarded a nearly $3.8 million bid for a project involving milling, asphalt paving, chip seal, traffic control, grading, stormwater drainage and aggregate surfacing work on approximately 5.8 miles of US Highway 16/20/789 between Basin and Greybull in Big Horn County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

The commission awarded a $3.1 million bid to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a project involving milling, asphalt paving, concrete slab replacement, sidewalk work, curb and gutter work, traffic control, aggregate surfacing and grading work on approximately 2.7 miles of Wyoming Highway 212/College Drive in Cheyenne. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2024.

Also based in Cheyenne, Reiman Corp. was awarded a $4.6 million bid for a project involving bridge rehabilitation, traffic control and other structure work at various locations within Converse, Goshen, Johnson and Platte Counties. The contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

Reiman Corp. was also awarded a $2.9 million bid for a project involving bridge rehabilitation, traffic control, asphalt paving, milling and other bridge work at various locations within Albany and Carbon Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2024.

The commission awarded a $3.8 million bid to Sundance-based Croell Inc. for a project involving asphalt paving, chip seal, traffic control and aggregate surfacing work on approximately 9.9 miles of Wyoming Highway 91 in Converse County. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2024.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction was awarded a $3.2 million bid for a project involving asphalt paving, chip seal, fencing and traffic control on approximately 6.1 miles of US Highway 85 between Cheyenne and Hawk Springs in Goshen County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

Minnesota-based Bituminous Paving Inc. was awarded a $2.9 million bid for a project involving chip seal and traffic control at various locations in Campbell, Crook and Weston Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2024.

Idaho-based H-K Contractors Inc. was awarded an almost $1.8 million bid for a project involving chip seal, traffic control and other work at various locations within Lincoln and Sublette Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31. 2024.

The commission awarded a $1.6 million bid to Simon Contractors for a project involving milling, leveling, asphalt paving, traffic control, grading and other work on approximately 4.8 miles of Wyoming Highway 50 between Gillette and Savageton in Campbell County. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2024.

Ten of the projects awarded this month are funded primarily with federal dollars.

One project awarded this month is funded primarily with state dollars. The scope of work involves milling, asphalt paving, chip seal, traffic control and other work on approximately 6.9 miles of Wyoming Highway 28 between Lander and Farson in Fremont County. McGarvin-Moberly Construction was awarded a $3.9 million bid for the project, with a contract completion date of Oct. 31, 2024.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.