HeadsUp: Level 1 chain law in effect for portions of South Pass – April 6

UPDATE: As of 12:00 PM the roads have reopened, with no chain laws in effect.

UPDATE: The roads are now closed due to winter conditions and crashes. As of April 06 at 10:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 3 to 5 hours. Reminder: parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.

(Fremont County, WY) – There is currently a Level 1 chain law in effect for portions of South Pass for Saturday, April 6, according to WYDOT/wyoroadinfo.com.

The chain laws are in effect for areas “Between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Atlantic City Rd” and “between Atlantic City Rd and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.”

Conditions are listed as “slick with snowfall, blowing snow and fog.”

A Level 1 chain law is defined as when “conditions are hazardous, travel can be restricted to: vehicles equipped with tire chains; or vehicles with adequate snow tires; or all-wheel-drive vehicles.”

