Tomato tasting at Master Gardeners’ September meeting on Wednesday

(Riverton, WY) A tomato tasting is on the agenda for this month’s Fremont County Master Gardeners meeting this Wednesday, September 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Jim and Carol Brodle, 307 West Pershing in Riverton.

They are asking those who are growing tomatoes to “bring a tomato or two of their favorite variety and sample them with the others,” said MG Chair Ernie Schierwagen. “Hopefully, we can come up with a favorite-tasting tomato. This should be fun and a little different from our usual meetings. I hope to see everyone there.”

Riverton Saturday Farmers Markets are held every Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot at 816 N. Federal Blvd. Master Gardeners meetings are generally scheduled for and held on the first Wednesday of each month.

For more information, contact Ernie Schierwagen at 307-851-7562 or e-mail [email protected]. August’s Master Gardener’s meeting was held at the home and gardens of Rick and Judy Young. h/t Carol Harper