Today in the 10 |May 12, 2022

County 10 COVID-19 Updates
Coffee Time: Listen in for details on the Fremont County Startup Challenge pitch night
Listen to all podcasts here
Job Listings in Fremont County
Click here to VIEW ALL Jobs
Looking for employees? Add a Job Listing.
🏡 Real Estate Listings sponsored by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors
6 Sunny Terrace Riverton WY
This is your chance to get a like new 5 bed, 3.5 bath home with a 2 car garage plus a 30’x40′ shop & best of all end of road privacy! Inside this home has been extensively remodeled including new carpet & paint, updated light fixtures, remodeled cherry wood kitchen with granite counter tops & Stainless Steel appliances. Best of all each level has its own Master Suite. Outside you have a beautiful mountain view with passive solar from floor to ceiling windows & a wrap around deck to enjoy those views! $525,000
View these homes in 3-D HERE!
🍿 Here’s what’s playing at Barry Cinemas
- Acme in Riverton- The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Gem in Riverton- The Bad Guys, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Grand in Lander– Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Click here to view showtimes or call the theater at 856-9589
#Littles brought to you by SageWest Health Care 😍
Congratulations to the families of these #littles:
Submit your own Birth Announcement here.
Obituaries
- Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Beck, Underwood
Looking for the Arrest Report? It’s moved.
Find it on our new Arrests page.