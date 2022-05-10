Coffee Time: Listen in for details on the Fremont County Startup Challenge pitch night

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Brian Young from Impact 307, who stopped by to chat about Thursday night’s Fremont County Startup Challenge pitch night.

The Fremont County Start-Up Challenge is a platform for County 10 residents to put their ideas to the test while receiving invaluable business coaching and start-up support, in addition to the opportunity to take home a portion of this year’s $50K seed fund.

The finalists were whittled down to the final group, who will pitch their business ideas to a group of judges and anyone else who wants to attend.

The event is free and open to the public, with pitches beginning at 5:30 PM, at Central Wyoming College in Room 100 at the Health Sciences building with a reception to follow at the Brunton County 10 building.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Young below, which begins around the 6 minute mark.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.