Recent Deaths: Beck, Underwood

Our condolences,

Craig Beck –Oct 3, 1945 – May 6, 2022. At his request a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Audrey Ann Underwood, 75, born October 20, 1946 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming died in died in Fremont County on May 7, 2022. A All Night Visitation in the family home, 22 Thunder Lane, Ethete will begin at 6pm, Friday, May 13, 2022. The Funeral will be 10am, Saturday, May 14, 2022 also in the family home. Burial will follow in the Sage Redman Cemetery, Ethete, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.