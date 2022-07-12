Today in the 10 |July 12, 2022

County 10
County 10

What’s Happening

County 10 Podcast: Jenny Schucker, Academy of the Winds

Listen Here

Academy of the Winds

Listen to all podcasts here

Job Listings in Fremont County

Click here to VIEW ALL Jobs
Looking for employees? Add a Job Listing.

🏡 Real Estate Listings sponsored by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors

  • 314 S Main Pavillion, WY 82523 | $179,000
  • 706 Dickinson Ave Riverton, WY 82501 | $135,000
  • 1024 E Roosevelt Riverton, WY 82501 | $75,000
  • 219 S 6th E Street Riverton, WY 82501 | $240,000
  • 6 Sunny Terrace Riverton, WY 82501 | $525,000
  • 303 S Cherry Pavillion, WY 82523 $79,000
  • 714 N 2nd St W Riverton, WY $247,500

View these homes in 3-D HERE!

🍿 Here’s what’s playing at Barry Cinemas

  • Acme in Riverton- Elvis
  • Gem in Riverton– Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic Park: Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Black Phone, Sing 2
  • Grand in Lander– Lightyear, Sing 2
  • Click here to view showtimes or call the theater at 856-9589

#Littles brought to you by SageWest Health Care 😍

Congratulations to the families of these #littles:

Emerson Heeg

Wyatt Klaahsen

Submit your own Birth Announcement here.

Obituaries

County 10 COVID-19 Updates

Looking for the Arrest Report? It’s moved. 
Find it on our new Arrests page.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.