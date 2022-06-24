This week’s #listed features an all new 3D tour along with more move-in ready homes

Each week on #Listed, RE/MAX Agents feature local real estate listings that really stand out. The best part is now you can take a 3D virtual tour of some of the property without ever leaving your living room!

Price: $247,500 Click here for more info and pictures. NEW, NEW, NEW is the only way to describe this fully remodeled home! Inside is a brand new custom kitchen with solid surface counter tops, soft close cabinets & stainless steel appliances. You will love the craftsman style mudroom with built in storage racks as well as a brand new furnace with central air, electrical panel, water heater and to top it off a brand new bathroom! Outside you have an oversized 1 car garage with a new automatic door. There is also a new roof on both the house and garage.

303 S Cherry St Pavillion, WY 82523

Price: $247,500 Click here for more info and pictures. Immaculately Upgraded Inside & Out! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home offers brand new front deck & back steps, siding & vinyl windows. Inside you’ll find that pride of ownership abounds with all new flooring & spotlessly clean. This property is connected to city water & sewer services all nestled in on 3 city lots! Call Skye Coleman-Weisz for your private showing today!!

