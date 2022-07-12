Recent Deaths: Stearns-Welty, Carter, Hill

Our condolences,

Pauline Stearns Welty, 105, a resident of Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness went home to our Lord on July 10, 2022. Viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home, Riverton, Wyoming from 5-6:00 pm Thursday, July 14th, 2022. Services are to be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Riverton, Wyoming at 2:00 pm Friday, July 15th, 2022. To read the full obituary, click here.

On July 9, 2022, Edward (Ed) (Ted) Blake Carter peacefully passed away at home in Lander, Wyoming from kidney disease/failure. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 653 Cascade, Lander, Wyoming. To read the full obituary, click here.

Bradley Dean Hill, 32 of Lander, WY died on July 6th, 2022 at Casper Wyoming Medical Center. Wake services will be held Tuesday July 12th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Hall, Fort Washakie WY. Brad will be taken to his grandmothers house overnight at #103 South Fork Road, McLeod’s Residence. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday July 13th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Rocky Mountain Hall. Burial will take place at Sacajawea Cemetery. To read the full obituary, click here.