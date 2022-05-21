Tigers and Lady Tigers lead Fremont County efforts at state track finals

Calling it a better shade of lousy than the day before aptly describes the horrible conditions on the second day of the state track championships at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper.

The wind howled, the snow change to sleet, back to snow, and then to rain as temperatures opened at 21 degrees then gradually warmed to the high 30s by late afternoon.] Blaine Goklish and Reed McFadden placed first and third in the 800 meter run {h/t Randy Tucker}

Conditions were dangerous in many events including the discus, high jump and 110 meter high hurdles .Dubois senior Max Claar was a favorite on Thursday in the discus but slipped in the ring on his first throw, flew parallel to the ground and fell hard on his right side, his throwing arm. He didn’t place after the slip.

Boys fell with regularity, clipping hurdles or sliding on their plant foot in the 110-meter high hurdles in all four classifications, but the meet went on, and there were few if any complaints from the athletes as they braved the elements.

Dubois

The boys and girls from the high country had a good showing on the second day of the Class 1-A state championship track meet, paced by a second from senior Max Claar in the shot put. Claar’s effort of 45-3.25 was the best of his carreer. Teammate Jack Hinkle finished eighth with a throw of 40-0.25. Cody Wright cleared 5-10 in the high jump {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Rams 4×100 meter relay of Keira Wadge, Sienna Seabolt, Mia Jory and Molly Sanchez was fifth over in 56.66 and the Lady Rams’ distance relay of Norris Bell, Emma Beazley, Whitney Wright and Mia Jory ran 14:26.75 for seventh place.

Maren Baker was fifth in the pole vault clearing 7-6.

The Dubois boy’s tallied a sixth in the 4×100 meter relay with Dre Sanderson, Nick Navas, Ryan Wells and Kaleib Gleim running 49.28.

The Rams picked up additional points in the field events paced by a third place high jump from Cody Wright at 5-10, and a pair of seventh place finishes. Ryan Wells jumped 18-11.5 in the long jump and Fre Sanderson cleared 10’ in the pole vault.

Western Heritage Lutheran Academy.

The Badgers scored in the long jump with senior Evelyn Lehto leaping 14-5 for a sixth place finish. Western Heritage senior Evelyn Lehto found her mark in the long jump {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wyoming Indian

Wyoming Indian placed two teams in a pair of relays with the Lady Chiefs quartet of Amya Her Many Horses, Madison McCloud, Kylene Fightinb Bear and Laila SunRhodes placed seventh in the 4×100 in 58.58. Josh Slow Bear gained height in the long jump {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Chiefs were a place higher, placing sixth in the sprint relay in 49.07 on legs by Jason Slow Bear, Josh Slow Bear, Kalijiah Day and Keiran McCorley.

The Lady Chiefs distance relay, running the 4×800 meter race finished second with solid legs by Madison McLeod, Alexis Rides at the Door, Payton Killsontop and Larissa McElroy in 11:38.38.

The Wyoming Indian boys team of Donte Duran, Noah Red Willow, Pecos SunRhodes, and Keiran McCorley was eighth in 9:37.74.

The Chiefs picked up additional points from Jose Slow Bear who leapt 19-8.25 for a sixth place finish in the long jump.

Shoshoni

Shoshoni ran well in the 4×800 meter relay finishing second in 9:00.86 with Caleb Abbott, Bodie Jensen, Ethan Jensen and Braeden Cash each running 800 meter legs.

Wind River

Wind River’s girls scored behind a tie for fourth place between Emma Miller and Mina King at 4-6. King severely sprained her ankle, slipping on her plant foot on a very wet jumping pad to leave the competition. Earlier in the day she jumped 15-6.25 for a sixth place finish in the long jump. Emma Miller cleared the high jump bar {h/t Randy Tucker}

Lander

Lander had another strong day on the track with a pair of first place finishes. The girls 4×100 ran 50.37 to take the Class 3-A by over two seconds. Avery Bever, Abigail Girbowskas, Alexa Colman and Avery Crane had near perfect handoffs in the win. Alexa Colman completed a handoff to Avery Crane on the anchor leg of the 4×100 meter relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

Tiger senior Blaine Goklish won the 800 meter run in 1:58.85, with teammate Reed McFadden a close third in 1:59.27.

The Lady Tiger’s 4×800 meter relay finished in the runner up position with Marlee Jones, Kyra Simonson, Kyndal McFadden and Annika Wilmot each running 800 meters in that order.

Freshman Ameya Eddy continued to have a great meet with a second place finish in the 800 meter run in 2:25.45.

Asha Reid battled wet conditions in the high jump pit, clearing 4-8 for seventh place.

Jonah Brown cleared 11-6 for 5th in the pole vault, the only field event points for the boys. Caynen Brown passed the baton to Matisse Weaver in the final exchange of the 4×100 meter relay.