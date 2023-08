(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Thursday is looking similar to yesterday, with seasonal temperatures and isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the south.

Deeper moisture will bring more showers and storms on Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 80’s for most oday, with Dubois at 75 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 50’s for most, with Dubois a bit cooler at 48 degrees. h/t NWSR