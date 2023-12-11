This week’s #listed features an affordable home in a desirable neighborhood and a new construction beauty!

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

210 N 1st St Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $189,000 Click here to view more about this property!

This is your chance to get an affordable 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car in the desirable Ashgrove School neighborhood! Upstairs is a large & open floor plan with a double living room & an updated bathroom. Downstairs is all re-freshly remodeled thanks to Upright Construction and features 2 large bedrooms, the second bath and laundry/storage room. Don’t wait and call Skye Coleman-Weisz today! NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN OCTOBER 2023!!!

1745 Riverview Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $452,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Welcome to your dream home! This exquisite, like new construction offers the perfect blend of modern design, comfortable living, and breathtaking natural surroundings. Nestled on a spacious .66-acre lot, this one-level home presents an idyllic retreat where tranquility and convenience meet. As you enter, you’ll be immediately impressed by the layout and open floor plan that features 4 large bedrooms and 2 pristine bathrooms, this home is perfect for families of all sizes. The main living room features a vaulted ceiling that seamlessly integrates the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a warm and inviting space for both everyday living and entertaining. Perhaps best of all, the second living room is separated from the main living room by a very wide hallway and has built-in hickory cabinets so any potential children in your family can make a mess out of the view of the main living room. The kitchen is a true culinary haven, boasting granite countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, and a huge center island with built-in seating for 4 people. Whether you’re a gourmet chef or enjoy preparing simple meals, this well-appointed kitchen will inspire your culinary creativity. The adjacent dining area provides a picturesque backdrop for enjoying meals with loved ones while soaking in the stunning mountain views. Step outside, and you’ll discover the true allure of this property. The expansive backyard offers endless possibilities for outdoor enjoyment. With no neighbors directly behind you, you’ll relish the utmost privacy and serenity. The automatic sprinkler system ensures that maintaining the lush landscaping is a breeze, allowing you more time to savor the joys of outdoor living. Currently the sprinkler system is hooked up to City water, but this property also has irrigation right from Riverton valley irrigation, so you can pick what source of water you’re using. Picture yourself hosting memorable gatherings on the patio, basking in the beauty of the mountains as your backdrop. The sprawling yard also offers ample space for children to play, pets to roam freely, and gardening enthusiasts to cultivate their green thumb. Situated in a coveted location, this home is minutes from both up and downtown, but has a private country feel. Directly out front is the paved bike path, and the public library is under 1/2 a mile away. Don’t wait for your chance to own this like-new 1 level home and call Skye Coleman-Weisz today at 307-851-0021. THIS HOME IS PRICED UNDER A SEPTEMBER 2023 APPRAISAL. Ask agent for details.

