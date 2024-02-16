This week’s #listed features a turn key business with two locations!

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

The Grumpy Mug Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $225,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Here is your chance to own your very own turn key business! Included is everything currently used to make coffee/beverages including 2 coffee huts, branded mobile trailer, 3 espresso machines, coolers, security system, business name, signage and all FF&E. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz today with your questions and become your own boss at 307-851-0021!

Be sure to check out our other local listings!

Curious about one of these homes?

CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!

RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS

938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501