This week’s #listed features a super cute home with at an affordable price!

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

510 W Fremont Ave Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $155,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom bungalow nestled in a central location within our vibrant town. Step inside to discover a tastefully updated interior with fresh paint and new carpeting throughout. The heart of this home is its modern and efficient kitchen. Recently updated, the kitchen features contemporary fixtures and appliances. A notable feature of this property is the attached one-car garage, complete with a dedicated workspace. Call Kate today @ 307-851-3999 for your private showing!

Be sure to check out our other local listings!

3741 Village Dr Riverton, WY

412 8 Mile Rd, Riverton, WY

1 Sunny Terrace Riverton, WY

619 E Washington Ave Riverton, WY

1209 Mary Anne Dr Riverton, WY

718 N Broadway Ave Riverton, WY

210 N 1st St Riverton, WY

480 Pebble Creek Dr Riverton, WY

909 Moose Dr Riverton, WY

1745 Riverview Rd Riverton, WY

1005 Country Club Dr Riverton, WY

202 E Adams Riverton, WY

314 N Broadway Riverton, WY

125 Windsong Dr Riverton, WY

115 N 6th St W Riverton, WY

Curious about one of these homes?

CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!

RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS

938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501