This week’s #listed features a super cute home with at an affordable price!

510 W Fremont Ave Riverton, WY 82501
Price: $155,000 Click here to view more about this property!
Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom bungalow nestled in a central location within our vibrant town. Step inside to discover a tastefully updated interior with fresh paint and new carpeting throughout. The heart of this home is its modern and efficient kitchen. Recently updated, the kitchen features contemporary fixtures and appliances. A notable feature of this property is the attached one-car garage, complete with a dedicated workspace. Call Kate today @ 307-851-3999 for your private showing!
