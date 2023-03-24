This week’s #listed features a move-in ready home with all the updates

Price: $210,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

Are you looking for a move-in ready home? Look no further! This beautiful home has an open floor plan with updated bathrooms, newer flooring, newer electrical, newer interior paint, and newer light fixtures. The kitchen has new cabinets and roof was installed 3 years ago. Outside you will find an oversized 2 car garage and a nice chain link fenced in backyard. Perfect for entertaining your family & friends! Call Mark Maxson at 435-760-0607 because this home will go fast!!