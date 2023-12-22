This week’s #listed features a beautifully updated home with a gourmet kitchen!

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

1375 Raintree Dr Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $465,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Welcome to your dream home! This stunning custom-built residence, completed in 2019, offers a perfect blend of modern elegance and comfortable living. Nestled on a generous half-acre lot, this property boasts a harmonious combination of thoughtful design, high-end finishes, and meticulous landscaping. As you step through the front door, you’ll be greeted by the seamless flow of this thoughtfully designed home. The heart of the house is the gourmet shaker style kitchen, adorned with exquisite granite countertops and tiled backsplash, providing both style and functionality. This culinary haven is perfect for entertaining or preparing meals for family and friends. The spacious master suite is a true retreat, offering a private oasis within the home. With ample natural light, plush carpeting, and tasteful finishes, it’s a serene space to unwind. The attached master bathroom is a spa-like sanctuary, featuring modern fixtures and a layout designed for relaxation including a large free standing soaking tub which you can fill to the brim thanks to the endless-on-demand water heater. Also inside, you family will love the double living room which makes it so family or friends all have their own space. Situated on an expansive half-acre lot, this property offers a rare blend of space and privacy. The fully fenced yard provides security and seclusion, making it an ideal space for children to play or for hosting outdoor gatherings. The landscaping has been meticulously planned and executed, creating a picturesque setting that enhances the overall curb appeal of the home. Outback is a very large patio area(over 700 Sq Ft) including part which is covered and has recessed lighting. The attached 2-car garage provides convenience and additional storage space, ensuring that your vehicles and belongings are protected. Conveniently located just off Riverview, this home offers the perfect balance of tranquility and accessibility, which is only minutes from town, but in the county. Don’t wait and call Skye Coleman-Weisz today for a private showing at 307-851-0021.

