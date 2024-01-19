This week’s #listed features a 5 bedroom home priced to sell

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

302 Tamarisk Dr. Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $228,000 Click here to view more about this property!

You will take off work to come and see this super cute and updated 5 bed 2.5 bath home with lots of newer updates before it’s gone! Inside you will appreciate the newer flooring and paint through out, the open floor plan with spacious kitchen and breakfast bar seating. Also upstairs is a spacious primary bedroom with private bathroom. 2 more good sized bedrooms and another full bath is upstairs giving a family of any size lots of options! Downstairs is a walk out basement with 2 more bedrooms and freshly remodeled bathroom. Also downstairs is a large hobby room with peg board walls that could be used as a workshop or storage. Perhaps best of all is the large front and back decks, one which has a fantastic mountain view of the Wind River Range. Don’t wait and call Skye Coleman-Weisz today for a private showing of this wonderfully upgraded and maintained home!

