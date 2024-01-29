This week’s #listed features a 3 bedroom with 7.11 acresom

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

51 Eagle Rd Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $390,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Escape to the serenity of this horse property located just 10 minutes from town. Nestled on 7.11 acres (3.5 w/irrigation rights).This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, office space, and a generously over-sized bonus room. The bonus room could be used as a game room, hobby space, or workout area. This single-level home is designed for effortless living, boasting 2,392 Sq Ft of well appointed space. The heart of this home features a cozy wood fireplace to enjoy during the colder winter months. Enjoy the comfort of central air conditioning during the warmer summer and efficient forced air propane heating throughout the year. The charming pond is shared with the neighbor creating a picturesque setting. The fenced backyard and covered patio provide a private setting to enjoy. To top it off the 30’x60′ shop/garage has a 12′ door and a 2 car overhead garage door. This is the perfect space to house all your equipment, vehicles, and toys. 51 Eagle is more than a home; it’s an invitation to experience the beauty of nature and the convenience of nearby town living. Make this property your haven by calling Kate Martin at 3047-851-3999 today for your private showing!

