Thermopolis police officer reportedly in stable condition after April 28 shooting

(Thermopolis, WY) – The Thermopolis police officer who was reported to be involved in a shooting in Thermopolis on Friday, April 28, has been identified as Sergeant Mike Mascorro, who is now in stable condition after being life flighted to Casper, according to a post on the Thermopolis Police Department Facebook page.

The full statement is below.

“On April 28th, 2023 at approximately 12:30 pm the Thermopolis Police Department responded to an active incident on Canyon Hills Road and an Officer Involved Shooting occurred.

“Thermopolis Police Sergeant Mike Mascorro was struck by gunfire and immediately transported to Hot Springs Health, he was later airlifted to Banner-Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.

“Sergeant Mascorro is in stable condition. There is no ongoing threat to the community, Canyon Hills Road is reopened to the public. This incident is being investigated by Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, more information will be released by DCI when it becomes available.

“We’d like to express our appreciation to our community for their outpouring of support. We have received numerous inquiries regarding donations for the Mascorro family, donations may be made at Pinnacle Bank.”

County 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

