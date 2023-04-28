Thermopolis police officer involved in shooting Friday afternoon

(Thermopolis, WY) – A Thermopolis police officer was involved in a shooting in Thermopolis today, Friday, April 28, according to posts on the Town of Thermopolis and Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.

“Today at approximately 12:37 there was an officer involved shooting in Thermopolis,” the Town of Thermopolis pst states. “The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the community. Updates, when appropriate, will be provided through Wyoming DCI.”

Further confirmation came from the Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, which gave the general location and confirmed that there is no current threat the area.

“There has been a critical incident on Canyon Hills Road. We are asking for the public to stay clear of the area while this incident is under investigation. There is no threat to the public.”

No information was given as to the condition of the officer or those involved in the shooting.

County 10 will provide updates as they become available.