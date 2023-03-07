The state’s first Harvest Wyoming Small Farm Symposium begins Friday at CWC

Are you new to farming, a seasoned farmer, or a backyard gardener wanting to scale up? Come learn success tips from small-scale farm experts! CWC and the University of Wyoming Extension will present a Small Farm Symposium on the second weekend in March. There will be workshops, farm tours, discussions, and a keynote speaker.

When: Friday, March 10 – Saturday, March 11, 2023

Where: Central Wyoming College Health and Science Building

Friday, March 10, 8 am – 4:30 pm

Workshops, Lunch & Farm Tours – $20

Workshops: Soil and Water, Marketing

Lunch by Rusty’s Corner.

1-4:30 pm Tours: Doyle Farm, Riverton & Lake View Gardens, Pavillion

5:30 pm: Farm to Table Dinner by Bunk’s BBQ and Panel Discussion – $35

Saturday, March 11, 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Welcome Breakfast, Keynote, Lunch & Sessions – $40

Sessions:

Vegetable Production

Strategic Communications

Solar Energy on the Farm

Wyoming Food Freedom Act

Profitable Poultry

Grazing

Managing Pastures

Making Alternative Cuts of Meat

Goat Dairy

Insect Management

Making Money with Mushrooms

Business Skills

& more!

8 am – 4 pm – Trade Show (and Door Prizes!)

For more information and a complete schedule, click here or call 307-347-3431.

Register HERE

Melissa Hemken, a Community Food System Specialist with CWC, joined the County 10 Podcast to talk about the state’s first ‘Harvest Wyoming’ small farm symposium. To listen to the podcast, click here.

Thank you to these generous sponsors!