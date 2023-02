(Riverton, WY)- Melissa Hemken, a Community Food System Specialist with CWC, joins the County 10 Podcast to talk about a first for the state of Wyoming. The University of Wyoming Extension and Central Wyoming College will host the state’s first ‘Harvest Wyoming’ small farm symposium. The event will take place at the Riverton campus on March 10-11th. Great workshops, an awesome farm-to-table dinner, tours and more.

Register HERE for the farm-to-table dinner. Must register by March 3rd.

h/t CWC