More

    The Progressive Presidents’ Day Sale heats up at Wind River Outdoor Company

    Sponsored by Wind River Outdoor Company
    Sponsored by Wind River Outdoor Company

    Wind River Outdoor Company is clearing the racks during the Presidents’ Day Progressive Clearance Sale! We’re blowing out all past season’s gear to make way for the Spring Season ahead.

    Don’t miss the chance to score hot deals on the latest outdoor essentials!

    Sales started on Monday, Feb 5th: Most clothing and footwear are 30% off until Friday, Feb 16th! We don’t want to count it or store it, so enjoy unbeatable prices on select items in shooting, fishing, optics, and camping.

    But the sale doesn’t end until Monday, Feb 19th! Every day after Friday, our clearance sale items will increase in savings:

    Wind River Outdoor Company Presidents' Day Progressive Sale Sales End Monday Feb 19
    • Saturday, Feb 17th: sale items progress to 40% off
    • Sunday, Feb 18th: sale items progress to 50% off
    • Monday, Feb 19th: (Presidents’ Day) 60% off!

    There is no better time to shop than in these upcoming weeks if you’re on the hunt for HOT and unbeatable deals!

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.