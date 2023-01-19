The Friends of South Pass announce 2023 summer events at South Pass City State Historic Site

The Friends of South Pass are excited to announce their 2023 summer events at South Pass City State Historic Site. The Friends of South Pass are a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of South Pass City State Historic Site. A key part of this mission is hosting a wide range of events, educational tours and fun activities throughout each visitation season.

In 2023 the friends will host Gold Rush Days July 8th and 9th. This annual celebration of all things South Pass features many reenactors, a vintage baseball game played with 1904 rules, anvil blasting, food and many demonstrations.

New activities include the SPC Treks. Several times through the summer special tours will begin at South Pass City and venture to seldom seen locations with special tour guides.

The very popular Great South Pass History Hunt returns on August 20th. The hunt is a scavenger hunt that will take teams of history fans all across the site looking for clues and prizes.

Run the Red: A Race for Open Space will close out the season on September 23rd, with a half marathon, 50 kilometer and 100 kilometer race to help raise awareness of the Red Desert.

In addition to the special events South Pass City hosts tours of important features at the historic site. Tours of the Carissa Mine begin June 3rd and run through the end of August. Carissa tours are offered Thursday through Sunday. The Carissa Tour takes visitors on a truly authentic and noisy tour of a gold mine and mill.

Also beginning June 3rd are tours of the English Tunnel. The tunnel is an 1868 vintage mine tunnel dug with blasting powder and hard work. The tour features a mile hike and walk through of the 800 foot long tunnel, which is lit with candles just like a 19th century miner would have used. The English Tunnel is offered Friday through Sunday.

So check out www.southpasscity.org for more information.