Friends of South Pass City hosting night photography course Sept. 9

The Friends of South Pass City will host a night photography course with Casper photographer Laura Redmond on Saturday, Sept. 9.

“If you have ever wondered what South Pass City is like bathed in starlight, here is your chance to find out,” the organization said in its September newsletter.

Redmond “has been teaching others how to enjoy the wonders of the night sky since 2018,” the event website states, and “her mission is to educate others about dark skies to preserve them for future generations.”

The three-hour course begins at 9 p.m. on Main Street in South Pass City, according to the website.

Participants will be able to shoot at South Pass City and the Carissa Mine, the press release states.

The free class is open to all skill levels but requires a DSLR camera, a wide-angle lens, a tripod and “your imagination.”

Attendance is limited to 20 people and is available by reservation only.

Click here to register, or call 332-3684 for more information.