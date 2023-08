(South Pass City, WY) – Reserve your place for the Great South Pass City History Hunt this Sunday, August 20, at 11 am.

It’s a free event for teams from 1 to 10 people that takes you all across the South Pass City State Historic Site.

“Be ready to be thrown some curves, mislead just a wee bit, to dig into the history of SPC and to have a heck of a good time,” the website says.

Register your team online here.