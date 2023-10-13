The Free Church in Lander invites you to register for a weekend of enrichment – The Art of Marriage

The Free Church is hosing an enrichment weekend October 27-28. The event will be held at the church, 1215 Hwy 287 in Lander.

Organizers are excited to welcome hosts, Robert and Anne Coletti, 20 year staff members of FamilyLife and Cru. Through variety of teaching, the message that “marriage the way God intended it to be, is a true art form.”

The Art of Marriage weaves together expert teaching, real life experiences, humor and more through videos. Organizers invite you and your spouse or fiancé to come invest in your marriage at this enrichment weekend. “We are excited for what God has in store for us in our marriages! We have room for 100 couples.”

Schedule:

1st Session: Friday, October 27th 6:00-9:15 pm – snacks, videos, discussion

2nd Sessions: Saturday, October 28th 9:00 am-5:30 pm – breakfast, videos, discussion, lunch

Free child care is available and include breakfast, lunch, and activities.

Cost: $85/couple (October 1-October 15), $100/couple (After October 15). Cost includes: workbooks, snacks, breakfast, and lunch. After you register, you can pay at Tithely. Alternatively, you can write a check to the Free Church (memo: The Art of Marriage) and drop it off at church or mail it to The Free Church. 1215 Hwy 287, Lander, WY 82520.

Please contact 332-6767 with any questions at or visit the website here.