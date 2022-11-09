The County 10 Podcast: Jennifer Marshall discusses the Bootstrap Collaborative and the next workshop for entrepreneurs on November 17th

(Riverton, WY) – The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, MakerSpace 307, County 10 and the Wind River Development Fund. It’s intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking. Every month there is a lunch and learn, a networking event and then a workshop.

Jennifer Marshall will be the speaker at the next event on November 17th. She will be speaking on Marketing 101. Along with her she will have her digital marketing specialist. with her as well. They will help you through platforms, video marketing, press releases and more. A free resource for entrepreneurs in Fremont County, find out more below.

Marketing 101 WORKSHOP

Thursday, November 17, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

