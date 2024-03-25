Celebrating two years of success – Bootstrap Collaborative continues to empower local businesses

RIVERTON, Wyo. — The Bootstrap Collaborative proudly commemorates two years of empowering local entrepreneurs and businesses in Fremont County. With nearly 150 clients served and a network of 20 partners, the program has become an essential pillar of support for the business community.

Since its inception, this dynamic initiative has been a beacon of support, guidance, and empowerment for local businesses, helping them thrive in today’s competitive landscape.

The Bootstrap Collaborative, a partnership between Central Wyoming College, County 10, Wind River Development Fund, and Makerspace 307, offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of entrepreneurs. From coaching and mentorship to networking events and grant administration, the program provides invaluable assistance to businesses at every stage of their development.

Under the leadership of Mike Hoyt, Director of the Bootstrap Collaborative, the program has continued to expand its impact and reach within the community. A local boy from Lander, Wyo., Hoyt brings a wealth of experience and passion for entrepreneurship to his role.

Hoyt has worked across various industries, from retail to healthcare, demonstrating his adaptability and expertise. He is committed to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth in the community.

“I am excited about the Bootstrap program and helping residents in Fremont County who are often at a disadvantage,” Hoyt says. “This program is changing lives and helping people succeed where they may not have without it.”

Hoyt holds a bachelor’s degree in Latin American Studies and a Master’s in Business Administration.

In his role as director, Hoyt is responsible for spearheading entrepreneurship initiatives, guiding community outreach efforts, directing Rise Grant activities, and offering support to local business startups.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative impact Bootstrap has had on local businesses,” says Hoyt. “This is a program that was needed here in Fremont County, and I’m just really pleased to see it here and continuing to grow.”

Lisa Wright, owner of Epic Salon Spa, exemplifies the success stories fostered by the Bootstrap Collaborative. Taking full advantage of Bootstrap’s workshops and training programs, Wright prepared meticulously for the opening of her business.

Now, as the proprietor of Epic Salon Spa, she not only delivers top-notch salon services but also contributes to the community by offering employment opportunities to students from the Central Wyoming College Cosmetology program, thus reinforcing the collaborative spirit of local entrepreneurship.

Brian Linton, a small business entrepreneur specializing in GIS and Drone services, is also another success story. Linton who used the program to access financial and legal services as well as help with his branding and website, attests to the program’s invaluable support.

“Bootstrap has been an invaluable partner on my journey as an entrepreneur,” Linton says. “Their support and resources have enabled me to achieve my business goals and aspirations. I couldn’t have started my business without them honestly. They helped me with everything.”

For the past two years, the Bootstrap Collaborative has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of the local business community. From hosting informative workshops to facilitating networking opportunities, the program remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth in the region.

Looking ahead, Bootstrap remains dedicated to expanding its reach, enhancing its offerings, and furthering its mission of supporting local businesses. With plans to expand its services, forge strategic partnerships, and launch new initiatives, the program reaffirms its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and shaping a prosperous future for the region.

“I’m really excited about the program and our future,” Hoyt says. “We are helping people to succeed in business and we are serving a need in Fremont County that wasn’t available before this program.”

Upcoming Events:

Monday-Tuesday, April 8-9 – Wyoming APEX Accelerator- Government Contracting Summit.

Monday, April 8: 12-5 p.m. April 9: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. – Intertribal Community Center. Tickets $40. https://wyomingsbdc.org/events/wyoming-apex-accelerator-government-contracting-summit/

Tuesday, April 9: 6 p.m. – Impact 307 Startup Challenge Finals Pitch Night. CWC Health and Science Building #100. Riverton. Nice Refreshments!

Thursday, April 11: 7-8 p.m. – What’s a Successful New Business Game Plan? Connecting with the Lander Young Professionals. CWC Building, Lander. Light refreshments.

Wednesday-Friday, April 10-12 – 2nd Annual Wyoming Funding Conference. CWC Campus, Riverton. https://www.lummis.senate.gov/wyoming-funding-summit/

For more information about the Bootstrap Collaborative and its impact, visit https://bootstrapcollab.com/.